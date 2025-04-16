Comcast Rolls Out Unprecedented Five-Year Fixed Pricing on Internet Service

PHILADELPHIA (Covering Katy News) — Comcast announced Monday a new consumer offering that breaks with industry norms: a five-year price guarantee for customers signing up for new Xfinity Internet packages.

The telecom giant's nationwide initiative provides subscribers with premium WiFi equipment and unlimited data usage at fixed rates beginning at $55 monthly. Unlike traditional internet service agreements, the new offering requires no annual commitment, allowing subscribers to terminate service without financial penalties.

This pricing strategy represents Xfinity's efforts to enhance pricing transparency while delivering additional value through its internet infrastructure.

"We're addressing two significant consumer pain points – rising costs and transparency – with incredible value and easy-to-understand pricing that is locked in for five years," said Steve Croney, Chief Operating Officer, Connectivity and Platforms, Comcast.

"Our new price guarantee removes complexity, and when our customers also take mobile, they get the nation's largest converged network, which automatically delivers gig speeds wherever they go," Croney added.

The five-year guaranteed package includes several components. Subscribers receive an Xfinity Gateway capable of supporting approximately 100 home devices simultaneously, while gaining access to Comcast's national WiFi network at no additional charge.

All customers selecting the price guarantee receive unlimited data usage. The package includes a complimentary unlimited Xfinity Mobile line for 12 months.

According to Comcast, over 90% of Xfinity Mobile traffic utilizes WiFi connections. The company's WiFi PowerBoost technology provides speeds reaching 1 Gbps both inside and outside subscribers' homes.

The service incorporates the ultra-low latency internet technology Comcast introduced last year, optimizing performance for applications including Apple's FaceTime, Meta's mixed reality platforms, NVIDIA's GeForce NOW, and various Steam gaming titles.

Security features include Xfinity Advanced Security, which provides gateway-level protection against malware and other cyberthreats for connected devices. The Xfinity app offers comprehensive network management tools, allowing users to implement parental controls, test device connections, suspend WiFi access, and establish usage schedules.

Interested consumers can enroll through Xfinity's website or at physical Xfinity retail locations.