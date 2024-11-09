Comcast RISE Grants $500K to 100 area entrepreneurs for business growth

HOUSTON, Texas (Covering Katy News) - Connection, education, and celebration were the themes of the night as Comcast RISE recipients gathered for an unforgettable evening. The spotlight shined on the 2024 Comcast RISE recipients, the 100 Houston-area entrepreneurs that received support through the Comcast RISE program, an initiative aimed at helping small businesses thrive and grow.

This year, Comcast RISE awarded a total of $500,000 in monetary grants in southeast Texas, along with technology makeovers, marketing assistance, coaching sessions, and educational resources. Houston is one of only five cities in the nation chosen for the program in 2024.

“We know small businesses are essential to building strong and thriving local communities,” said Toni Beck, Vice President of External Affairs for Comcast Texas. “We also know every big business was once a small business. That’s part of the Comcast story as well, and we believe in investing in the future of Texas.”

The special event featured networking opportunities, speakers, complimentary professional headshots, and informative panel discussions focused on artificial intelligence and social media marketing. The event culminated in a champagne toast, followed by the big surprise of the evening: a “golden ticket” worth an additional $5,000 hidden in one of the gift bags. This surprise added an extra layer of excitement to an already inspiring night.

“Winning the golden ticket was a powerful moment—a rush of emotions that reminded me why I keep pushing forward. My journey has been full of both challenges and resilience, with turbulence in business and in life. This opportunity feels like more than luck; it feels purposeful, like it was meant to align with where I am and where I’m heading” said Chenadra Washington, CEO and Founder of Black Orchids PR.

“Being a Comcast RISE recipient means so much to me and my business," she added. "It’s a chance to cover critical operational costs and continue growing in a way that honors the work I do and the people I serve. I’m truly grateful for this support from Comcast RISE, as it allows me to keep making an impact in ways I’ve always envisioned.”

“The Comcast RISE Day was a remarkable showcase of the resilient, innovative and passionate energy of the small business community here in Houston and a true testament to the spirit of the city,” said Regan Yeldell, Executive Director of Comcast RISE. “We are thrilled to support these entrepreneurs as they continue to create meaningful impact and help transform their communities.”

Comcast RISE is part of Project UP, Comcast’s initiative to promote digital equity and economic mobility. Now in its fourth year, the program has distributed more than $140 million in grants to 14,000 small businesses nationwide. To learn more about Comcast RISE, click here.