Comcast RISE Awards Comprehensive Grant Packages to 100 Houston Businesses

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – Comcast has awarded 100 businesses in the Greater Houston area with comprehensive grant packages as part of its Comcast RISE initiative. These packages include business consultation services, educational resources, a $5,000 monetary grant, creative production, media scheduling, and a technology overhaul.

The Houston recipients join over 14,000 entrepreneurs nationwide who have benefited from the Comcast RISE program so far. Comcast RISE aims to support small business growth while promoting diversity, equity, inclusion, and community investment, with a focus on economic development.

The latest round of grants includes cities such as Atlanta, Houston, Jacksonville, Richmond, VA, and southern Colorado. A total of 500 grants, 100 per city, were announced today and will be distributed in September 2024.

Notable Houston grant recipients include Red Circle Ice Cream in southwest Houston and Miyagi Ken International Karate Academy in Spring.

“I’m speechless. As a small business, this means the world to us,” said Nickey Ngo, owner of Red Circle Ice Cream. “We’re a small mom and pop ice cream shop, doing everything by ourselves. I feel like I won the lottery. Comcast RISE will help grow my business and keep up with the competition.”

“Supporting small businesses means investing in the heart of our communities,” said Loren Hudson, SVP and Chief Diversity Officer, Connectivity and Platforms, Comcast. “By empowering entrepreneurs and small business owners with the skills and resources they need to grow and succeed, we help ensure our local neighborhoods can flourish and thrive too.”

Launched in November 2020, Comcast RISE was initially designed to aid small businesses severely impacted by COVID-19, ranging from bakeries and barber shops to childcare centers and cleaning services. The program has since evolved from pandemic relief to fostering economic growth for businesses and their communities.

The grant packages include:

COACHING SESSIONS : Business assessment and coaching to provide recommendations for growth.

: Business assessment and coaching to provide recommendations for growth. EDUCATION RESOURCES : 12-month access to online entrepreneurship courses, learning modules, and resources.

: 12-month access to online entrepreneurship courses, learning modules, and resources. MONETARY GRANT : A $5,000 monetary grant.

: A $5,000 monetary grant. CREATIVE PRODUCTION & MEDIA : Professionally produced 30-second TV commercial, media strategy consultation, and a 180-day linear media schedule. (Taxes and other fees may apply for production and media services.)

: Professionally produced 30-second TV commercial, media strategy consultation, and a 180-day linear media schedule. (Taxes and other fees may apply for production and media services.) TECHNOLOGY MAKEOVER: Computer equipment and Internet, Voice, and Cybersecurity services for 12 months. (Taxes and other fees may apply for tech makeover services.)

Additionally, small business owners can access the Comcast RISE destination on X1 for aggregated news, tips, and insights by saying “Comcast RISE” into the voice remote.

Comcast RISE is part of Project UP, Comcast’s $1 billion commitment to advancing digital equity through programs and community partnerships that connect people to the Internet, foster economic mobility, and support the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers, and creators. For more information, visit www.ComcastRISE.com.

