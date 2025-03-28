Comcast opens new Xfinity store in Katy

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Community leaders joined Comcast to celebrate the technology leader's ongoing commitment to customers with a new Xfinity store on South Mason Raod near the Katy Freeway. The ribbon cutting was held Thursday, March 27.

The store, located at 346 S. Mason Road next to the newly opened La Michoacana Supermarket, features an interactive design and provides a destination for visitors to experience the complete line of Xfinity products and services — powered by the nation's largest network.

The interactive store showcases Xfinity's internet and mobile services, allowing customers to test new devices and the company's Storm Ready Wi-Fi system, which provides unlimited cellular data backup in the event of a connectivity outage, plus a battery backup to stay connected when the power is out.

"We're bringing Xfinity Mobile. We're bringing all of our amazing products and services to serve our community," said Rasheedah Carr, VP sales & marketing, Comcast Texas.

Guests included representation from Commissioner Lesley Briones' office, and Angie Thomason, president/CEO of the Katy Economic Development Council.

Xfinity stores not only showcase all of their products, they also allow customers to pay their bills, manage their accounts and handle equipment returns.

Locations include 23701 Cinco Ranch Blvd., next to LaCenterra; 346 S. Mason Road, Katy; 2710 W. Grand Parkway near Kroger; 6420 FM 1463, Suite 500, Fulshear near FM 1093; and in Richmond at the Aliana Shopping Center, 10223 Grand Parkway.