Christian Brothers Automotive Plans Training Center and Future New Headquarters in Katy

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Katy-based Christian Brothers Automotive, a franchisor of auto repair shops, will build a new state-of-the-art training center and eventually relocate its headquarters to a 7.5-acre campus along Interstate 10 at 25801 Nelson Way, according to company executives.

The automotive franchise company will build a 13,500-square-foot training and technology center in the Katy Main Street area between Kohl’s and the interstate, with construction expected to start in the first quarter of 2026.

"Phase one is to build a training and technology center where we can train our automotive technicians," said Michael Suttle, Chief Development Officer for Christian Brothers. "We will bring our technicians and service advisors in from all over the country and provide them with the most current training practices and education."

The facility is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2027 and represents a key investment in the company's technical workforce and automotive repair training.

"This is part of our dedication to investing in our technicians with best in class technology," Suttle said.

Christian Brothers currently conducts training at its 17725 Katy Freeway headquarters (near Barker Cypress) or through regional training events in different cities. The new facility will bring their automotive technician and service advisor training under one roof.

The training center will include vehicle lifts, diagnostic equipment and specialized tools to prepare technicians for evolving automotive technologies, particularly automated driving systems and electric vehicle repairs.

"We consulted with our suppliers and vendors to help us create a state of the art facility," Suttle said. "We tried to expand the idea of training and create a facility that's going to be dedicated to serving the future of what automotive repair looks like."

The second phase of the project will include relocating the company's headquarters from its current 36,000-square-foot building to a new "support center" facility of approximately 100,000 square feet on the same property. That move is expected within about five or so years after the training center opens. The expansion will allow Christian Brothers to increase its corporate staff from about 175 employees to as many as 500, according to Suttle.

The company began searching for the Katy real estate property in 2021 and had to secure approvals from neighboring businesses, including H-E-B, which anchors the adjacent development.

Christian Brothers Automotive, founded in 1982, now operates 309 franchise locations across 30 states with plans to expand into its 31st state this year, continuing its growth as a leading automotive service franchise.

"I think the new campus is setting a stake in the ground for what we consider to be a long-term, exciting future for the brand," Suttle said. "It'll be neat to have a campus in Katy near I-10. It serves us well geographically, and it serves us well from the size of the property."

The company has not finalized construction costs, though early estimates provided by Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation put the training center investment at approximately $8.5 million.