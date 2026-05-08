Christian Brothers Automotive Breaks Ground on $12M Training Center in Katy

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Christian Brothers Automotive could have built its new national training center anywhere in the country. The Katy-based franchisor of auto-repair facilities chose to stay home.

The company broke ground Tuesday on a $12 million technology and training center at 25801 Nelson Way, the first phase of a new campus that will eventually become the headquarters for one of the nation's largest automotive repair franchises. Covering Katy News was first to break the story of the planned campus in April 2025. Our original story is posted here.

A Center Built for the Future of Auto Repair

The nearly 14,000-square-foot facility, named the Mark A. Carr Technology & Training Center after the company's founder, is projected to open in early 2027. It will serve as a national hub for hands-on technical instruction, leadership development and customer service training for the franchise, which operates more than 330 locations in more than 30 states.

The center is designed to support technicians at every stage of their careers, from entry-level apprenticeship programs to advanced coursework in electric vehicles, hybrid systems and advanced driver-assistance systems. The facility will include multiple classrooms, vehicle-accessible learning spaces and a fully equipped shop with manufacturer-level tools and diagnostic equipment.

"This training center is about far more than a building — it's about investing in the long-term success of our team members and franchisees," said Michael Suttle, chief development officer for Christian Brothers Automotive. "Breaking ground is an exciting moment because it reflects years of listening, planning and commitment to creating meaningful career paths and elevating the skilled trades."

× 1 of 2 Expand Christian Brothers A rendering of the Christian Brothers Automotive national training facility that will be build on Nelson Way in Katy. × 2 of 2 Expand Christian Brothers Automotive A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Tuesday, May 5, 2026, for Christian Brothers Automotive's national training facility to be built on Nelson Way in Katy. Prev Next

A Legacy in the Name

Donnie Carr, president and CEO, said the project carries deep personal significance.

"This center is deeply personal for our family and our brand," Carr said. "My dad, Mark Carr, built Christian Brothers Automotive on a simple but powerful belief — to invest in people and do the right thing, always. Naming this facility in his honor is a reflection of that legacy."

Katy as the Long-Term Home

The training center is only the beginning. The company eventually plans to move its corporate headquarters from its current location at 17725 Katy Freeway to the new Nelson Way site, cementing its long-term commitment to Katy. That consolidation would transform the Nelson Way property into a unified corporate campus serving the franchise's growing national operation.

Christian Brothers Automotive was founded in 1982 in Mission Bend, a suburban community situated directly on the boundary line between Fort Bend and Harris counties in southwest Houston. The company has been headquartered in the Katy area ever since and has been ranked No. 1 by J.D. Power for customer satisfaction among aftermarket full-service maintenance and repair providers six times between 2019 and 2025.