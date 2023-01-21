Chick-fil-A plans new Katy location

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Chick-fil-A plans a new Katy location near Highway 99 and FM 529 in unincorporated Harris County to serve the fast population growth happening in that area.

"While we are still early in the process, Chick-fil-A is happy to share that we are actively pursuing a new location in the Katy area," Chick-fil-A, Inc. confirmed to Covering Katy News.

The statement said the company is excited by the prospect of adding another location in the Katy area as it works through the approval process.

"We hope to have the opportunity to serve new guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality."

According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, Chick-fil-A plans to build a 4,818-square-foot building at 6925 Stockdick School Road. It will have a drive-through with standalone canopies and the estimated cost of the construction project is $1.2 million.

Chick-fil-A did not say when construction would begin, and the TDLR documents are only estimates and frequently do not reflect the actual dates that a project will start and finish.

New home construction is driving population growth in the area where CFA will locate, the Katy Independent School District's northwest quadrant.

