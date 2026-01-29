Carl Little Named New CEO of Houston Methodist West Hospital in Katy Area

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – Carl Little, senior vice president of Houston Methodist and CEO of Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, will become the next CEO of Houston Methodist West Hospital in April.

Little will succeed Wayne Voss, who is retiring after almost two decades of service.

Experienced Houston Methodist Leader Takes West Hospital Role

A Houston Methodist employee since 2012, Little has extensive experience within the organization. Before spending three years as CEO of Houston Methodist Clear Lake, he was vice president and chief operating officer at Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and previously served as an administrator in the Houston Methodist Physician Organization and as a hospital director of business development.

"I am committed to our vision of providing unparalleled safety, quality, service and innovation, and look forward to building on the strong foundation that Wayne Voss has established," Little said. "It has been a true privilege to serve Houston Methodist for nearly 15 years, and I'm grateful to my colleagues at Houston Methodist Clear Lake for their trust and support. I'm excited to help our organization grow and excel in service to our community in my new role at Houston Methodist West."

New CEO Brings Health Care Leadership Experience to West Houston

Little holds a Master of Science in health care administration and a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Trinity University.

"Carl is a perfect fit for the CEO position at Houston Methodist West because he knows what that community wants from their hospital, as this is a homecoming for him and his family," said Marc L. Boom, M.D., president and CEO of Houston Methodist. "I can't wait to see all he'll accomplish in his new role, as he will help us continue to provide the same high level of service those in the growing west Houston community expect from us."

Houston Methodist Begins Search for Clear Lake Hospital CEO

Houston Methodist will now conduct a search for the CEO position at Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.