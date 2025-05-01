Buc-ee's Trademark Battles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Popular mega-chain Buc-ee's has reached a settlement agreement with Kansas City-owned Duckees Drive Thru, ending a trademark and copyright infringement lawsuit filed last November.

Legal Dispute Details: What Led to the Trademark Infringement Case

The Texas-based convenience store giant, known for its massive travel centers and beaver mascot, accused Kimberling, Missouri-based Duckees of using similar spelling and a cartoon character in front of a yellow circle with a dark black border. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Duckees had argued it had prior use under Missouri law and was operating in a geographically remote area. The company also claimed Buc-ee's was using the lawsuit to unfairly restrict trade in violation of antitrust laws.

The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri directed Buc-ee's to file a notice of dismissal by Oct. 15, with status reports due June 16 and Aug. 15.

Buc-ee's Midwest Expansion: New Locations in Missouri and Kansas

Buc-ee's opened a store in Springfield, Missouri, in 2023 and is building its first Kansas City area location in Kansas City, Kansas, as part of its strategic growth into the Midwest market.

Similar Legal Actions: Buc-ee's Aggressive Brand Protection Strategy

In another trademark case, Buc-ee's sued a Gladstone-based dog trainer operating as Barc-ee's. The business announced its closure on Facebook April 17, highlighting the impact of Buc-ee's trademark enforcement actions.

Nationwide Growth Plan: Buc-ee's Expanding Footprint Across America

Buc-ee's continues rapid expansion across multiple states, with 50 locations now operating nationwide. The company recently opened in Amarillo, Texas, and broke ground on its San Marcos, Texas, location in January. Its highly-anticipated first Mississippi location is scheduled to open June 9.

Future Development: Where to Find New Buc-ee's Travel Centers

The company is actively pursuing new locations in Wisconsin, Colorado, Louisiana, Arizona, Virginia and Oklahoma, demonstrating its ambitious coast-to-coast expansion strategy. According to Buc-ee's website, new locations are planned for Harrison County, Mississippi, and Brunswick, Georgia, in 2025, with Rockingham County, Virginia, and Boerne, Texas, expected in 2026.

