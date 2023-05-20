Bubba's 33 restaurant coming to Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Bubba's 33, known for its pizzas, burgers, and wings, is coming to Katy. It will be near Morton Ranch Road and the Grand Parkway.

Bubba's 33 is where watching sports is easy, especially if you're attempting to monitor several of your favorite teams at the same time.

"We've got enough screens to rival Times Square," the company's website says. "No matter where you sit, you have a front-row seat to all the action."

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation reports that construction will start in November and be completed by April 2024. Still, those dates often change and are only an approximation.

The restaurant is part of the Texas Roadhouse family, including Jaggers.

There are 40 Bubba's locations from New Mexico to Michigan and east to New Jersey.

"We're serving up the good stuff," the company's website says. "Get your hands on one of our big and juicy burgers, or try a slice or two of our hand-tossed, stoned-baked pizza. We craft our burgers and pizzas from the ground up in-house with the freshest ingredients around."

During a fourth-quarter conference call, a company executive said there would be "about five" new locations in 2023. Katy will be one of those locations.

"We are surely very excited about the concept," said Michael Bailen, senior director of investor relations. "We are very pleased with the returns on some of the more recent openings as well as some of the older ones."