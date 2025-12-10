Brett's BBQ Shop Closing: Popular Katy Restaurant to Shut Down After 7 Years

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Brett's BBQ Shop, a popular barbecue restaurant in Katy, will permanently close its doors after seven years in business, the owners announced on Tuesday.

The Katy barbecue restaurant at 25220 Kingsland Boulevard near the Katy Mills Mall will serve its last customers on Sunday, Dec. 28, with final hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Why Brett's BBQ Shop is Closing

The closure comes after more than a year of economic pressures, according to a statement from owners Brett and Jacqueline. Rising food and labor costs, operational expenses and rent, combined with declining foot traffic, made continued operation unsustainable.

"We will not compromise our standards, and we will not let this business reach a place where we cannot honor our obligations to our team," the statement said. "Closing now is the hardest choice we have ever made, but it is the responsible one."

The barbecue restaurant opened in October 2018 and quickly became known as one of the top BBQ restaurants in Katy and the Houston area. Brett's BBQ Shop earned recognition as one of Texas' top barbecue destinations, including being named to Texas Monthly's Top 50 BBQ Joints list in 2021 and the Houston Chronicle's Top 100 Restaurants from 2021 to present.

Final Days and New Year's Eve Celebration

The Katy restaurant will host a New Year's Eve celebration as its final event. Details will be announced Friday on the restaurant's Facebook page.

Brett's BBQ Shop will continue to honor all previously booked catering commitments and will participate in the Houston Rodeo Cookoff as scheduled. Future catering opportunities are being considered.

Customers with Brett's BBQ Shop gift cards should plan to use them before Dec. 28. Tickets purchased for bourbon or wine dinners will be fully refunded.

Brett's BBQ Shop Hours Through Final Day

Hours of operation through Dec. 28: