Brett's BBQ reopens in new, larger location

CITY OF KATY, TEXAS (Covering Katy News) - The long anticipated reopening of Brett's BBQ Shop has finally happened. Brett's reopened Saturday, January 7, 2023, in the new Katy Boardwalk District.

Construction and permitting delays have slowed the transition from the original Mason Road location to 25220 Kingsland Boulevard at Boardwalk Crossing near the Katy Mills Mall.

Brett's had been providing a limited pick-up menu since closing in July 2022, but is now back to full service with its Central Texas style BBQ offerings.

A Facebook post on Sunday, January 8, said, "Full Bar and BBQ at 11, Texans, Cowboys & more on all day. Open until 6."

Bretts is in soft opening mode. During this time, hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Expanded hours will have Brett's staying open until 9 p.m. once the soft opening period is over.

There will also be an expanded menu, a full bar, large screen tv, and significantly more parking and seating than the Mason Road location.