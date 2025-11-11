Big Blue Swim School Opens 50th Location in Katy, Offering Year-Round Lessons for Children

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Big Blue Swim School, one of the nation's fastest-growing swim school franchises, has opened its 50th location nationwide in Katy. The Katy location also marks Big Blue Swim School's second location in the Houston area, owned by Big Blue Franchise Partner Cheston Syma.

Located at 29907 Jordan Crossing Blvd. in the Shops at Jordan Crossing development, Big Blue's Katy location is positioned near local schools and shopping destinations.

The company was founded in 2009 by competitive swimmer Chris DeJong to provide a measurable curriculum for students to learn an essential life skill in a comfortable and fun environment. Big Blue's mission is to show children they can do anything by unlocking their full potential in the water.

"Katy is a thriving, family-centered community that we cannot wait to serve," said Cheston Syma, Franchise Partner of Big Blue Swim School. "We look forward to bringing the Big Blue experience to Katy families and becoming part of this dynamic area."

Big Blue Swim School Katy will offer weekly, year-round swim lessons for children from 3 months to 12 years old. These level-appropriate lessons with trained instructors are led in 90-degree, ultra-clean water.

Big Blue's facilities include multiple private changing rooms, viewing areas for parents, antimicrobial, fall-proof flooring throughout the facility, free Wi-Fi and ample parking. Parents can track their children's progress and schedule classes through the Big Blue mobile app.

"Opening our 50th location is a milestone that celebrates not just our growth, but the thousands of families we've had the privilege of serving across the country," said Chris DeJong, founder and president of Big Blue Swim School. "We're honored to continue to help children across the country grow confident in the water, fostering important life skills, lifelong memories and a love for swimming."

For more information about Big Blue Swim School Katy's opening, specials and class schedules, or to enroll, visit bigblueswimschool.com/locations/texas/katy.