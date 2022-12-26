Battlehops Brewing unable to find a buyer

CITY OF KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The last day of business for Katy's Battlehops Brewing was Sunday, November 20, and its owners now say they've not been able to find a buyer.

"We haven't received an acceptable offer for Battlehops," said a recent Facebook post. "The brewery is permanently closed, and we will sell the equipment, furniture, and remaining games. Please email info@battlehopsbrewing.com for purchase information.

The post also said Battlehops will be in touch with those who have already expressed interest in purchasing equipment.

Battlehops Brewing was a "board game brewpub." The unique pub brewed small-batch beer, sold sodas, coffee, and served burgers, grilled cheese, hot dogs, and pretzels.

"The taproom is family-friendly with drinks and fun for all ages," the website said.

With more than 500 board games, ranging from old classics to new releases, customers could sip on a fresh brew and enjoy a board game with friends and family of all ages.

At 6801 Highway Boulevard in the City of Katy, Battlehops was owned and operated by JD and Jessica Merritt.

"Many factors contributed to our decision to close, but mostly, Battlehops is a huge commitment, and we need time for our family," said an earlier Facebook post.

"It's been a joy serving Katy for three and a half years, but we're ready to move on."