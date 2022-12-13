Authentic Italian gelato cafe thrives in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Gelato originated in Italy, so when the Martula family was looking for the best recipe for their store, they went to a gelato expo in Rimini and spent a year studying numerous gelato and dessert chains abroad. They decided The Gelatist brand of gelato was the best in the world.

They opened the first U.S. Gelatist location in October 2021 at 6300 FM 1463 near FM 1093. It is where Katy meets Fulshear. The Katy location is a family business with a family atmosphere, co-owned by Adriana Martula and her brother Samir.

They love the taste, creaminess and the simplicity of The Gelatist recipes consisting of milk, cream, and flavorings perfected by Cesare Toffolon, one of The Gelatist's Italian founders.

"He is a gelato scientist. He does not come out of the laboratory until he makes it perfect," Adriana said.

The Gelatist pistachio and Sicily flavors won awards in Italy.

"They are the best in Italy," Adriana said.

Even difficult to replicate flavors like bubble gum and cotton candy taste authentic. The fruit-gelato has a truly authentic flavor.

"That's because we use seasonal fruit," Adriana said.

The Gelatist in Katy has all of the popular flavors including stracciatella, chocolate mint, Reese's, and coconut Nutella. Their two most popular gelatos are Ferrero Rocher and pistachio.

Gluten free, dairy free, and sugar free gelato options are also available.

The Gelatist menu includes crepes, waffles pancakes, cannolis, gelato cakes, espresso, and other pastries.

Adriana remembers eating Gelatist gelato in Poland while visiting her grandmother.

"It's the best gelato in my grandmother's town. People would drive for miles around to eat it," she said. "This brings back warm memories of my grandmother and family in Poland."

Warm memories are something they're creating at the store in Katy. The interior has elements of a well-designed home, with square-paneled walls and large front windows illuminating the open layout.

Manager Jesse Grimm says he loves serving the public, especially the kids.

"They come in, and their eyes are wide open," Jesse said. "It's nice, the customers come in and they are happy, I get to know them. We have a conversation."

The Martula’s are looking forward to expanding the franchise by opening more locations in the Houston area.