Another Broken Egg Cafe to open in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Katy area will soon have another place to enjoy brunch.

Another Broken Egg Cafe will open soon at 20950 Katy Freeway at Westgreen Boulevard, serving a Southern-inspired menu with signature cocktails.

The location is the first for Shahir Amin.

"I am thrilled to embark on this exciting journey of opening our Another Broken Egg Cafe and bringing a delightful dining experience to our local community," said Shahir Amin. "We cannot wait to share our modern takes on classic Southern-inspired food and warm hospitality with our surrounding community."

The Katy location will focus on brunch items like Shrimp 'N Grits, Chicken & Waffles, Lobster and Brie Omelette, Huevos Rancheros, and a Southern Chicken Sandwich.

The kid's menu includes Chocolate Chip Pancakes with whipped cream and chocolate syrup, a French Toast Sampler, and the Little Rooster with scrambled eggs - fresh seasonal fruit, English muffin, and baked bacon.

"We're excited to expand Another Broken Egg Cafe's presence for Texas residents and elevate their brunch experience," said Paul Macaluso, CEO and President of Another Broken Egg Cafe.

The Katy location will be open for breakfast, brunch, and lunch, Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Customers can also order online for pick up and delivery.