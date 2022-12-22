American Wire Group selects Katy for major distribution hub

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Thirty to 50 new jobs are coming to Katy when American Wire Group opens a new 205,000-square-foot distribution facility off Katy Brookshire Road near Pederson Road in Waller County.

AWGs third national distribution facility, located at 29921 Medline Lane, will open in early 2023. It will be the primary service center for customers in the Central and Southern United States. The company says proximity to Interstate 10 and the Grand Parkway made the Medline Lane location appealing.

"From this facility, we will be able to deliver products and services with shorter lead times," said CEO Michael Dorfman. "Our customers in this region will benefit from having their orders ready to ship within hours."

The facility is new and has not previously been occupied. It was constructed on speculation that a buyer or tenant would appear. Before building the facility, developer Exeter Property Group took a risk that an occupant would emerge.

"It represents a significant level of risk for the developer," said Waller County Economic Development Partnership Executive Director Vice Yokom.

To mitigate the risk, Waller County gives the developer 100 percent exemption on the county portion of the real property taxes assessed against the building for up to two years according to Yokom.

Having newly built facilities available for occupancy gives Waller County an advantage when companies like AWG are looking to locate in the Houston region.

"We want to welcome American Wire Group to Waller County," Yokom said. "This was a great team effort with our real estate partner Exeter Property Group, the facility's owner. It represents Waller County's commitment to supporting businesses of all sizes."

More than 6 million square feet of industrial facilities have been developed under the Waler County Spec Abatement Program.

AWG supplies products for power transmission and distribution, substation, solar, wind, battery energy storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure markets.

Headquartered in Florida, AWG also has operations in Pennsylvania and California.