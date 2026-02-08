Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Katy closes, ending Houston-area presence after 22 years

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Alamo Drafthouse Cinema closed its LaCenterra location in Katy on Saturday, ending the theater chain's presence in the Greater Houston area after more than two decades.

A sign taped to the front door on Sunday confirmed the closure. "This theater is no longer in operation," the sign stated. "Refunds for tickets purchase to future shows will be processed."

The sign directed customers with questions to email comments.lacenterra@ttv-alamo.com.

No one answered when Covering Katy News called the theater. Attempts to reach franchisee Triple Tap Ventures LLC for comment were unsuccessful.

× Expand Covering Katy News This sign was seen hanging on the front door of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026.

Triple Tap Ventures ends franchise partnership

According to the Houston Chronicle, franchise partner Triple Tap Ventures, which operates four locations in Texas, will no longer operate theaters under the Alamo Drafthouse brand. What was not clear is if another theater brand will come to Katy or any other Houston area location. The closures also included locations in El Paso and Lubbock.

The La Centerra location opened in August 2018 in a custom-built facility after a good run at its former South Mason Road location.

Alamo Drafthouse's Houston-area history

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema first entered the Houston market in May 2003 at West Oaks Mall, where it operated until June 2012. That location was the first cinema in the area to operate as a dine-in theater, with servers bringing food and drinks to guests during films.

A South Mason Road location in Katy followed. On Feb. 13, 2013, Alamo Drafthouse opened in Vintage Park in Cypress. That theater closed in December 2016 and was leased by competitor Star Cinema Grill, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Triple Tap Ventures had announced plans for locations in Sugar Land and League City that never materialized.

Other Texas locations remain open

The company continues to operate locations in Austin, San Antonio and other Texas cities.