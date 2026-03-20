Katy Based Academy Sports + Outdoors Continues Expansion

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Academy Sports + Outdoors, headquartered here in Katy, is continuing its national expansion with two new store openings in North Canton, Ohio, and Muskogee, Oklahoma.

The company plans to open 20-25 new stores in fiscal 2026. Academy now has four locations in Ohio and 14 in Oklahoma.

"We're focused on extending our footprint with intention, growing in the right markets, strengthening our connection with customers, and creating stores that make it easier for families to get out and enjoy the activities they love," said Eric Friederich, Senior Vice President of retail operations at Academy Sports + Outdoors.

The two new stores are expected to create about 120 jobs combined.

The growth plans come after Academy opened 24 stores across 16 states in fiscal year 2025, which ended Jan. 31. That included its first locations in Maryland and Pennsylvania. Academy also opened 16 new locations in fiscal year 2024.

Academy closed out fiscal year 2025 with 322 total locations.

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