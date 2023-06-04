Dutch Bros Coffee opens second Katy area location

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Dutch Bros Coffee is now open across from Kroger on Spring Green Boulevard at FM 1463 in the Shops at Katy Reserve. It's the second Dutch Bros in the Katy area. The original site is on Morton Ranch Road near Highway 99.

The Spring Green location is on the breakfast side of the morning commute. That means it will be easy for inbound commuters to access on their way to work. In addition, the 833-square-foot kiosk has two drive-through lanes to allow for faster service and shorter lines. It also has a walk up window where customers can order coffee outside, under a covering.

Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma, Dutch Bros began with a double-head espresso machine and a pushcart in Grants Pass, Oregon. As of April 1, there were 716 locations across 14 states. This year the company plans to open at least 150 new shops. At least 130 of them will be company owned. They sell a lot of coffee. Projected sales are expected to be nearly $1 billion this year.

Real estate broker NewQuest Properties announced the Spring Green deal in June 2022. NewQuest typically signs lease agreements at the Shops at Katy Reserve, but this deal is different because Dutch Bros will own the real estate.

"This is the only one we're planning to sell," said Kevin Sims, vice president of the Houston-based brokerage and development firm. Dutch Bros is the third-largest coffee chain in the U.S., with over 500 corporate-owned and franchised locations in 11 states.

The new Katy store is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Dutch Bros Coffee on Spring Green at FM 1463 in Katy.