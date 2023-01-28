7 Brew Coffee coming to Katy

KATY (Covering Katy News) - The drive-through coffee "stand" 7 Brew is planning to build in Katy.

The company will locate at 3777 North Fry Road, according to State of Texas records. Construction on the $220,000 facility is expected to begin in March and be completed by July.

7 Brew locations have drive-throughs only. There is no interior service.

"7 Brew was born from a desire to change drive-thru coffee into a fun, mind-blowing experience for everyone," according to the company's website. "We dreamed of serving premium coffee in record time and making new friends while we're at it."

The company's first stand was in Rogers, Arizona.

Katy residents have a growing list of places to get caffeinated without getting out of their cars. Scooters drive-through coffee is located at 979 South Mason Road and Dutch Brothers drive-through coffee shop is at 22719 Morton Ranch Road.

PJ's Coffee recently opened in December at 2533 West Grand Parkway North, and Tim Horton's opened on September 9, 2022 at Clay Road near North Mason Road, just off the Grand Parkway. Both of those locations have tables for people who want to enjoy their coffee indoors.

