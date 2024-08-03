260 Homes Coming to North Katy in Development Named Bergamo

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – A development named Bergamo, that will have 260 homes, is being built on a 71.5-acre section located two miles west of Highway 99 in the Katy area.

Wilbow Corporation, a Dallas-based residential land development firm, recently announced the groundbreaking of its first master-planned community in the greater Houston area.

“North Katy is the perfect place for Wilbow’s entrance into the Greater Houston market,” said Jason Massey, President of Wilbow Corporation. “We’ve thoughtfully designed the property and amenities to meet the needs and desires of residents coming to the area.”

Bergamo will be built in two phases, with the first phase on Stockdick School Road where homeowners will be greeted by the community’s amenity pavilion, resort-style pool, and playground. Residents will be able to walk on planned trails along the west bank of Bergamo Lake. Additionally, a wetlands overlook will be located on the north end of Bergamo overlooking South Mayde Creek.

× Expand Wilbow Corp. A map of Bergamo, a neighborhood being built off Stockdick School Road.

The new residential community is zoned to the Katy Independent School District. The community is near Bethke Elementary, Stockdick Junior High, and Paetow High School.

Community amenities include:

Planned walking trail

Expansive dog park

Community lake

Neighborhood playground

Wetlands overlook

Amenity pavilion

Resort-style pool

Close to charming old town Katy

“We are excited to have Ashton Woods as the builder in Phase 1,” said Grayson Nastri, Chief Investment Officer at Wilbow Corporation.

Wilbow broke ground in early July 2024, with the first phase opening in the summer of 2025. For more information, visit www.wilbow.com.