Toll Brothers, Tri Pointe Homes to Build 1,655-Home Community in Richmond

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Toll Brothers Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes are partnering on a new master-planned community in Fort Bend County that will bring 1,655 homes to a 911-acre tract near Richmond.

Two Major Builders Team Up on Jones Creek Development

The community, called Evergrove, is being developed on land at Farm to Market Road 723 and Old Pecan Road, about 2 miles north of FM 359, with Jones Creek running through the property. The joint venture acquired the land from multiple sellers in October 2024 and broke ground in early 2025. Houston-based LJA Engineering is the civil engineer for the project.

Sales to Begin in June, Move-Ins Expected in Early 2027

Each builder will construct roughly 827 homes in the community. Presales are expected to begin in June, with each builder planning five model homes to be completed by the end of the year. First move-ins are expected in the first quarter of 2027, with the first phase of development completing in the second quarter. Full build-out is expected to take eight to 10 years.

Home Sizes and Pricing

Toll Brothers will offer five collections of home designs ranging from 1,884 to 6,145 square feet. Tri Pointe Homes will offer floor plans ranging from 2,120 to 5,350 square feet. All home sites range from 45 to 80 feet wide. Pricing for both builders is expected to start in the $400,000s and exceed $1 million.

"We are thrilled to unveil a variety of new home collections coming soon to Evergrove, a new master-planned community designed to inspire and elevate the lifestyles of our home shoppers," said Brian Murray, division president of Toll Brothers in Houston. "With its exceptional location, modern home designs, and outstanding amenities, Evergrove will offer the best in luxury living."

Amenities and Schools

Planned amenities include a recreation center with pool, fitness center, splash pad, playground, pocket parks and trails along Jones Creek. The community will be served by the Lamar Consolidated Independent School District.

About the Builders

Toll Brothers, a Fortune 500 company founded in 1967, is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TOL. Tri Pointe Homes trades on the NYSE under the symbol TPH. For more information on Evergrove, call (833) 289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/TX.

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