Brookshire Police pursuit ends in officer-involved shooting in Katy

CITY OF KATY, Texas — A man fleeing from Brookshire police was shot and killed Monday evening after a chase that ended near Interstate 10 and F.M. 1463 in Katy, according to a media release issued by the Brookshire Police Department.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on April 13, 2026, Brookshire officers attempted to pull over a vehicle for traffic violations. The driver failed to stop and fled at a high rate of speed according to the Brookshire Police. When the vehicle crossed out of Brookshire's jurisdiction into Katy city limits, the Katy Police Department officers joined the pursuit.

"The suspect vehicle came to a stop in the area just south of Interstate 10 and F.M. 1463," the Brookshire Police Department said in its media release. "The male suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot in possession of a firearm. Shots were fired and the suspect was struck. Officers rendered first aid to the suspect until EMS arrived on scene," the media release said.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment, where he later died from his injuries. No officers were injured.

The Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office and the Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.

"This is still an active and on-going investigation," the department said. "Any additional details will be provided as they become available."