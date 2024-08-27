Bent Grass Shooting Victim Identified - Katy Case Classified as Homicide

KATY, Texas — The death of an 18-year-old man last Thursday night in the 3000 block of Bent Grass Drive in Katy is considered a homicide after initial speculation that it may have been a suicide.

The home where the shooting happened is in a neighborhood that is between Westhimer Parkway and South Mason Road near Cinco Ranch Boulevard. See map below.

"This is an active homicide investigation," Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Brionna Rivers told Covering Katy News.

Rivers identified the deceased as James Wayne Wisniewski but did not provide additional details about him or the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Sgt. Michael Patterson of the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said Wisniewski was a visitor at the home where he was shot.

Read our original story on this case

"The son of the parent who lives there came downstairs and said [to his parent] there's been a shooting," Patterson said, speaking with Covering Katy on the night of the incident, Aug. 22, 2024.

Covering Katy News was on the scene shortly after deputies arrived. The homeowner's son and a male friend, who were upstairs with the victim at the time of the shooting, were taken in for questioning. Both had their hands bagged to preserve potential evidence, such as gunshot residue.

It's unknown if evidence was recovered, but about 12 hours later, a dive team arrived and searched the pond behind the home where the shooting took place.

"As part of the search efforts, our investigators examined the pond to identify any potential evidence," Rivers said, but she did not disclose whether divers found anything.