Beloved Katy Geese Sculpture Finds Permanent Home at Historic Downtown Square

CITY OF KATY, Texas – The city's displaced iconic geese sculpture has officially found its permanent home at the newly completed Katy Corner in the city's Historic Town Square.

The beloved artwork created by Official Texas State Sculptor Edd Hayes has now been permanently installed at the 25-by-25-foot public space located at the southwest corner of the historic square, directly across from City Hall at Second Street and Avenue C.

A Permanent Downtown Landmark

The sculpture, which was previously displaced from its Interstate 10 location near Pin Oak Road due to a Texas Department of Transportation freeway expansion project, has completed its journey from temporary storage to its new permanent downtown location.

From Freeway to Town Square

The geese sculpture's journey began when TxDOT's construction project necessitated its removal from the I-10 corridor. After months in storage following the City Council's March 2024 authorization of the relocation plan, the sculpture underwent cleaning and sealing by its original creator before being permanently installed at its new downtown location.

The installation required significant underground electrical work and specialized foundation preparation, with construction crews pouring cement and completing the infrastructure needed to support the substantial artwork.

Community Gathering Space

Katy Corner represents the final phase of the city's multi-year downtown renovation project. The space has quickly become a popular gathering spot for families and community events, with the geese sculpture serving as both an artistic focal point and a symbol of Katy's agricultural heritage.

The permanent installation is located just yards from the recently opened visitors center, creating a welcoming area that honors the town's history while providing flexible space for community gatherings and events.

Ward B Council Member Janet Corte noted the transformation:

"This is the final piece to the puzzle," said Ward B Council Member Janet Corte. "The events that I've been to out there, I see how people are using the plaza, and it's just turned out to be a very family friendly, flexible space that really brings a lot of people together."

The sculpture is one of three geese artworks around Katy, with the others remaining along Interstate 10 at Highway 90 and at Katy Fort Bend Road, continuing to welcome visitors to the community while the downtown installation serves residents and tourists exploring the historic town square.