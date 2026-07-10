Aristoi graduate Nate Browne becomes school's first National Merit Scholar

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Nathaniel "Nate" Browne, a 2026 graduate of Aristoi Classical Academy, has become the school's first — and so far only — National Merit Scholar, earning one of the nation's most prestigious academic honors.

Browne will attend Texas Tech University this fall on a National Merit Scholarship, according to his family and documentation from the National Merit Scholarship Corp.

More than 1 million high school juniors enter the National Merit Scholarship competition each year by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. About 15,000 students nationwide advance to finalist standing, representing less than 1 percent of U.S. high school graduating seniors.

A letter from the National Merit Scholarship Corp. congratulated Browne on advancing to finalist standing in the 2026 National Merit Scholarship Program and noted that finalists are considered for three types of scholarships: National Merit $2,500 Scholarships, corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarships and college-sponsored Merit Scholarships. The letter also identified Texas Tech University as Browne's first-choice college.

Aristoi Classical Academy is a charter school in the City of Katy. The school previously recognized Browne after he advanced to finalist standing, noting he was the first student in the school's history to achieve the distinction.

National Merit Scholarships are awarded based on academic achievement, standardized test performance, leadership, extracurricular involvement and a student's application and recommendations.

Aristoi Classical Academy was established in 1996 as the West Houston Charter School. It transitioned to a classical education model and was renamed to Aristoi Classical Academy in 2006.