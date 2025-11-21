Amazon Plans New $24 Million Distribution Center in Fort Bend County

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Amazon is opening a new facility in Fort Bend County that will help speed up deliveries to customers in the Houston area.

The company filed plans this week for a $24 million project at the CityPark Logistics Center, located at 12500 CityPark Drive in Missouri City, according to filings with the state of Texas. The facility will be near the Betway 8 and Highway 90A.

Amazon Confirms Missouri City Expansion

Amber Plunkett, an Amazon spokesperson, confirmed the expansion in a statement to the Houston Business Journal. She says it will allow the company to better serve customers.

"The planning process around this project is still in the very early stages, and we look forward to sharing more in the coming months," Plunkett said.

Amazon leased 403,800 square feet at the facility, according to a commercial real estate report cited by the Houston Business Journal.

Robotics and Warehouse Operations Planned

Amazon utilizes robotics in its fulfillment centers.

The project will include warehouse and delivery services, office space, and conference rooms. A large portion of the space will be used for robots, according to the filing.

The new facility keeps Amazon in Fort Bend County after the company left its location at 12900 W. Airport Blvd. in July when its lease expired.

Amazon's Investment in Texas

Amazon has reportedly invested more than $84.3 billion in Texas since 2010 and had more than 86,500 employees in the state as of December 2024. The company operates 49 fulfillment and distribution centers in Texas, including several in the Houston area.