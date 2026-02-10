Alamo Drafthouse to be Replaced by Flix Brewhouse

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Alamo Drafthouse at LaCenterra in Cinco Ranch closed last weekend and will be replaced by Flix Brewhouse, the world's only first-run cinema brewery.

Flix Brewhouse is acquiring four Texas dine-in cinema locations formerly operated by Triple Tap Ventures as an Alamo Drafthouse franchisee, including the LaCenterra location in Cinco Ranch.

The other locations are in west El Paso (Montecillo Boulevard), east El Paso (Joe Battle Boulevard and Pellicano) and Lubbock (Loop 289 Northwest).

The acquisition increases Flix Brewhouse's national presence from 11 to 15 locations and 129 screens across six states. El Paso will become the first city nationwide to host three Flix Brewhouse locations.

"This acquisition is a natural extension of who we are and what we believe in," said Chance Robertson, chief executive officer of Flix Brewhouse. "Cinema success today means creating better experiences. We're grateful to the entire Triple Tap team for their work in cultivating these moviegoing communities, and we're honored to carry that legacy forward."

After rebranding, the new Flix Brewhouses are scheduled to open Feb. 23 in time for "Scream 7," with pre-sale tickets available starting Feb. 13 on the Flix website.

"As the industry continues to evolve, Flix Brewhouse remains focused on thoughtful, strategic growth and delivering a distinctly different experience for moviegoers," said Robertson. "The path forward in exhibition isn't one size fits all. Innovation at Flix means staying true to what sets us apart: our craft and constant drive to raise the bar on quality, service, and community."

Guests can expect premium presentation, seat-side hospitality, a menu and award-winning craft beer that has earned recognition at the Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup and Best of Craft Beer Awards. Flix also offers mobile order and pay from guests' phones while maintaining full-service support. Its festival-style programming offers something original both on and off the screen.

Houston-based Triple Tap Ventures CEO Neil Billingsley-Michaelsen said "when our company decided to focus on other hospitality concepts, it was mandatory to ensure our audiences had a seamless transition to a dine-in concept that shared our core values of compelling programming, continuous innovation, genuine hospitality, and operational excellence. After evaluating numerous alternatives, it was clear that the guests first culture of Flix Brewhouse truly stood out. We're profoundly grateful for the loyalty of all our Alamo guests and confident they are in good hands with Flix."

Founded in Round Rock in 2011, Flix Brewhouse combines the latest Hollywood releases with award-winning craft beer and a full-service kitchen. Founded by Allan Reagan, who serves as executive chair, the company is built around hospitality and innovation.

Triple Tap Ventures is headquartered in Houston.